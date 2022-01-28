Students received a special visit from an MP during a session run by The Jon Egging Trust,

Students at St George's Academy, Sleaford, were taking part in a confidence-building Blue Skies session put on by The Jon Egging Trust, a charity run by Dr Emma Egging OBE who lives in Colsterworth.

MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, Dr Caroline Johnson, attended on the session on Friday, January 21.

JET programmes in action at St George’s Academy, Ruskington (54537155)

The Blue Skies programmes help support vulnerable youngsters, and boost both aspiration and work-readiness in young people that are struggling in the classroom.

JET CEO, Dr Egging said: "It was fantastic to be able to introduce Caroline to our work and our students last Friday, and we’re grateful for her support.

"Demonstrating the impact of our programmes to local and central government is vital for us as we expand our programmes.

JET programmes in action at St George’s Academy, Ruskington (54537152)

"In the wake of the pandemic, there are a growing number of young people struggling at school and underachieving as a result, we estimate at least 500,000 across the UK, but we cannot grow our programmes in order to respond to this need, without increasing our funding base."

Dr Johnson said: "I saw first-hand how JET’s programmes can improve not only the confidence of the young people who take part, but how this in turn improves their overall attitude to learning and their further aspirations for training and employment opportunities after they leave school.

"These skills will be incredibly important to draw upon as the pupils begin to plan for their future progression and eventual careers."

Nicola Ingamells, JET's local youth team manager, said it was the students that came up with the basis for the session after asking for support with forward-planning, problem solving and decision-making.

Nicola said: "It is amazing when JET students begin to see that their opinions and voices matter.

"Through JET’s programmes we empower young people to make decisions within sessions and have confidence in their choices and ideas, so it was great to see them interacting with their VIP visitor with such competence and confidence; I am very proud of them all."

Nicola also feels that hosting Caroline as their guest, and being given the opportunity to involve her in the session was a valuable experience for the students.