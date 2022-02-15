A government minister paid a visit to the Guildhall and St Wulfram's with Grantham's MP.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford (Con), welcomed Minister for Heritage, Nigel Huddlestone MP (Con) to the town today.

Joined by leader of South Kesteven District Council, Councillor Kelham Cooke (Con), the politicians visited the Guildhall Arts Centre and St Wulfram's Church.

Mr Davies said: "Grantham has so much history and so it was great to welcome Minister for Heritage Nigel Huddleston today to see Guildhall Arts Centre & St Wulfram's Church.

"We also discussed and thanked him for the recent cultural recovery and high street funding grants our town is receiving."