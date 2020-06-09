MPs demand reasons for downgrading of A&E at Grantham Hospital as part of Covid-19 plans

MPs have written an open letter to the chief executive of the trust which runs Grantham Hospital demanding to know why the trust has plans to downgrade A&E and remove acute medicine from June 22 as a temporary measure.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford, and Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, have called on Andrew Morgan, boss of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust to explain the proposal to replace the A&E unit with an urgent treatment centre.

The trust announced yesterday that it was planning make the changes from June 22 until at least March next year and that these would include increasing the number of elective patients at Grantham Hospital, including the transfer of chemotherapy, cancer surgery and other surgery from across Lincolnshire.