A campaign for safety improvements on the A1 will be heard by the government’s roads minister.

A group of MPs have been working on plans to reduce accidents and congestion on the stretch of road between Peterborough and Blyth in Nottinghamshire, which includes the Grantham area where there are a number of accident blackspots.

Their long-term aim is to transform the route into a three-lane motorway, but other short-term measures have been proposed to address residents’ concerns.