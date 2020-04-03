Mr Incredible to tour Grantham streets and bring smiles to faces

A man who works as a film and TV extra aims to bring smiles to faces when he takes a tour of Grantham streets dressed as Mr Incredible.

Steve Healey, 30, says he aims to get some exercise by running through the streets dressed as the famous animated hero.

Steve will be taking to the streets tomorrow (Saturday) at 3pm and can be seen in the Goodliff Road and Dysart Road area (map below).

Steve Healey as Mr Incredible. (32924060)

Steve said: "I used to do children's parties dressed as Mr Incredible and I still have the costume.It will be nice for the kids to see him and give him a wave and I can get my exercise in at the same time!"

Steve says he aims to visit other streets in Grantham as Mr Incredible as well.

He also teaches film at Grantham College and has been an extra in numerous films and TV shows.

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Get your crayons out and show appreciation for the NHS

Steve will tour Grantham streets as Mr Incredible. (32924062)