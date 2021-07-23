A much-loved and respected head of school bid farewell this week after 31 years of teaching.

Sharon Leeson, spent her last day at Harrowby Infant School, on New Beacon Road, on Wednesday, after first joining as a Year 1 class teacher in 1990.

In that time she has seen six headteachers, became deputy head herself for 13 years, before taking on her current role of head of school last year.

Sharon Leeson has been at Harrowby Infant since 1990. (49403178)

On Tuesday staff and pupils surprised her with an afternoon of surprises, including a picnic, poetry recitals, songs and even a street dance performance before showering her with gifts and cards.

Sharon, who was born and raised in Grantham, said: “I just about held it together. I couldn’t believe that the children managed to keep it all a secret from me for three entire weeks. It was a wonderful surprise.”

Despite looking forward to having more time to pursue other interests, including travelling more, Sharon said she will miss both the pupils and staff immensely.

She added: “The school has seen many changes over the years but the ethos of the place has always remained the same. There has always been a real family atmosphere and everyone just gels together.

“I have taught hundreds of children over the years and I now teach their children. I started as a Year 1 teacher 31 years ago and have spent the last year also teaching the current Year 1 class, so it feels like I’ve come full circle. It’s the right time to say my goodbyes.”

