One of Grantham’s longest-running and much-loved jewellers – and a great supporter of local good causes – has died.

John Cussell, whose double-fronted shop on Westgate had been an important feature in Grantham for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 74.

The renowned silversmith and Freeman of the City of London, will be most fondly remembered across Grantham for his “cheerfulness, charisma and charm” almost as much as the hundreds of precious pieces of jewellery he made, not only for local families but for people all over the world with commissions as far afield as Australia.

John Cussell. (48773724)

His devoted family paid tribute to the “true gentleman” this week and revealed their hopes for creating a lasting legacy in John’s name.

Wife Jenni, who worked alongside John as co-partner at the jewellers for 44 years, said: “I am lost for words – losing a lifelong best friend and partner for 51 years is surreal but John’s legacy will remain in his work and the many people he has helped and inspired throughout his life, including myself.

“Everyone trusted him. It takes a lot for someone to hand over their most treasured possessions like a diamond ring, but John put everyone at ease.

John Cussell with wife Jenni and daughter Chloe in 2019. (48776710)

“He gave every commission his personal touch.

“He was always so busy, especially in the run up to Christmas, often working through the night. We would often wonder how many people were opening John Cussell jewellery boxes and pieces on Christmas morning.”

After his talent was first spotted by a schoolteacher during a metal workshop at secondary school, John kickstarted his career in the Central School of Art and Crafts in London in 1961, before signing up for a five-year apprenticeship with a company of ecclesiastical silversmiths.

After completing his apprenticeship, John went to work with Stewart Devlin, an Australian artist and silversmith who specialised in gold and silver.

John Cussell was an avid cyclist. (48778858)

After three years he and Jenni decided to up sticks and travel around Europe together.

The couple eventually returned to England and John worked for Michael Driver silversmith in London before moving to Grantham and opening a jewellery and craft shop in 1976.

Over the years, he trained and employed sales staff to become experts in gold and silver retail, eventually moving from 83 Westgate to larger premises at 84 Westgate to meet growing demand.

Despite seeing many changes throughout his time in Grantham, John was never happier than when he was at his bench using his innovative, creative talents for both repair and personal commissions, including making limited edition silver goblets for Lincoln Cathedral to help raise funds for the building.

Other remarkable commissions included a trophy for Saab cars, a commission from Radley College Oxford, the De Beers Ascot King George VI diamond stakes trophy which was presented by Her Majesty the Queen and a copy of a miniature mace for The Royal Squadron Yacht Club in Cowe. He also made a ceremonial mace for the University of Evansville at Harlaxton Manor and regularly undertook restoration work for St Wulfram’s Church, namely the sanctuary lamp above the main altar.

But it was the more personal commissions that John had a real passion for, including making special jewellery pieces for customers up and down the country, but perhaps more poignantly making his daughter Amy’s engagement ring and diamond earrings for daughter Chloe’s 30th birthday.

When he wasn’t working, John devoted large amounts of his time to raising money for a number of local charities and good causes and was a member of Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club. Each year he played a key role in raising enough funds to cover all the overheads in the annual RotarySwimarathon to ensure that every penny raised by the participants went directly to charity.

After closing his shop in 2019, John relished spending time with his family and friends and took up travelling again with Jenni before the pandemic took hold. He was also an avid cyclist, skier and sailor and loved living life to the full.

John was awarded the Judges’ Prestige Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in 2019 to commemorate his 40 years’ service to the town.

Daughter Amy has cherished memories of her father. She said: “I was probably about five years old when I first realised what an amazing man my dad was. He was real.

“There was polish on his fingertips and dust on his workshop floor. He was kind and gentle and treated everyone with respect. He cared about people and the things that really matter.

“His memory will live on in all the work he did for others and in his skilled craftsmanship. I am so proud of the brilliant person and father he was.”

Chloe added: “I think he will be remembered for just how kind he was to everyone he met. He always liked to help people and was so generous. He was a true gentleman.”

John passed away two weeks ago after a courageous battle with cancer.

A quiet funeral will be held with a view to a larger memorial service in safer times, but keen to allow everyone to pay tribute to him, the family have set up a Go Fund Me page for family, friends and everyone who knew John to leave messages, memories and donations.

As he was a dedicated charity fund-raiser, instead of flowers and wreaths, the family thought a more lasting and worthwhile tribute would be a memorial fund to a good cause which will create a legacy in his name.

The memorial fund will pay for a scholarship to support young silversmiths and a training programme for master craftsmen to impart their knowledge to the next generation of silversmiths.

Chloe said: “This is imperative to ensure the ancient skills of silversmithing are not lost, thus safeguarding the survival of the craft in this country. Silversmith has lost a true talent.”

To pay tribute to John or if you would like to make a donation, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/johncussell