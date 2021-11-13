A postie has been given a last send off by the villages as he prepares for retirement.

Kevin Andrews has been the postman for Little Bytham and the surrounding villages for 13 years, and was greeted by residents for a surprise presentation.

He has been known for always wearing shorts, even in the coldest of weather and greeting everyone.

Kevin Andrews has been the postman for Little Bytham for 13 years

Nicola Knipe, who organised the event, said: “He’s a lovely gentleman.

“Kevin is always smiling and likes to have a chat.”

Nicola organised the event that took place on Wednesday, November 10, at David Harby’s garage.

“I just knew that I would have to do something when he retired. All through lockdown he would be speaking to people through doors.”

The village also managed to raise about £600 as a final gift for Kevin.

“Everyone in the village just loves him,” Nicola said.

His last day is today (Saturday).