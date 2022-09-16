A multi-billion pound reservoir will be built in south Lincolnshire - and we can now exclusively reveal where bosses want to locate it.

Anglian Water will soon be launching a public consultation on its bid to create a five kilometre-squared reservoir on land close to Donington and Billingborough in Scredington.

The firm says the scheme is necessary to ensure water reaches taps in half-a-million homes in the region, including South Holland and South Kesteven, in light of droughts and climate change - as well as providing a tourism benefit to the wider area.

Anglian Water's proposed reservoir (59375231)

The facility would be the size of Grafham Water, near Huntingdon.

However, the proposal will affect a number of landowners and 'a minimum of 12 households', who could see their property compulsorily purchased to make way for the project.

Water resource strategy manager Dr Geoff Darch said he had sympathy for homeowners but said that the scheme would help cope with the challenges of the future.

He said: "Lincolnshire is not immune to drought have seen. Having a reservoir in Lincolnshire will be part of the water resources system and Lincolnshire will benefit from having a more resilient supply of water.

"That is good for homes and businesses in Lincolnshire."

Dr Darch said that the reservoir would also help the environment by reducing abstraction from chalk streams and nature would also play a part in the scheme along with boosting tourism.

He said: "Rutland Water is referred to as a 'jewel in the crown' for Rutland county. Let's work together to make something South Lincolnshire can be proud of."