A mum and daughter have completed the virtual London Marathon together.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hesselworth, of Worcester Road, Grantham, had been in training for the marathon after securing a charity place with Parkinson’s UK in memory of her parents.

However, when Covid struck, the mum-of-three was left devastated when the annual event was cancelled for the first time in its 39-year history.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hesselworth.(42552609)

Rather than letting her months of training go to waste, the retired teacher completed hundreds of laps of her garden in April – clocking up more than 26 miles – over six gruelling days.

When the marathon went virtual, Lizzie, 65, was given the opportunity to complete the 26.2 miles on a course of her choice. She set off from her home on Sunday alongside daughter Esther Flatters, who lives in London but came home especially to take part.

Lizzie said: “I was very excited but incredibly apprehensive as I knew that it was going to be the hardest physical challenge that I’d ever undertaken in my life.”

Elizabeth's parents and inspiration, Don and Sheila Brownlow back in 1998, celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary (27940202)

The pair finished at the Dirty Duck pub, near Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, ineight hours and 43 minutes – after completing an additional 4.4 miles due to a technical glitch with the app.

Lizzie added: “It was an awesome experience. We had some wonderful supporters to cheer us over the finishing line, especially my wonderful, patient husband Johnny, my constant source of support and encouragement.”

Lizzie has raised nearly £3,000 for Parkinsons UK to date.

She added: “ The disease increasingly debilitated the life of my dad,Don Brownlow, who lived in Barrowby his entire life. My mother, Sheila, was his carer under increasingly difficult circumstances until he died in 1999.”