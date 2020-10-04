A mum has come up with a unique way to help children cope with their worries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vicky Kay, of Barrowby Gate, Grantham, has started making brightly coloured felt monsters to help youngsters open up about anything they may be feeling anxious about.

The mum-of-one set up her business, Kay Creations, just over a year ago, which she runs part-time alongside her full-time job at a design agency.

Kays Creations. (42422001)

Vicky said: “Initially the business was set up to provide teepee slumber parties for children, which was proving successful, however due to the pandemic I’ve not been able to do these.

“ In their absence I felt that I needed another creative outlet so I started making felt decorations which I found really therapeutic and the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.”

After owning a ‘worry doll’ as a child, Vicky started making the ‘worry monsters’ to bring comfort to children.

Worry monsters. (42419533)

She said: “There has been so much focus on mindfulness in children. I’ve been making a lot of felt creations recently and thought that monsters would appeal to all children of varying ages as they’re completely customisable to the individual child.

“Each monster has a little pocket on the back for the child to pop in a drawing or write their worry down. It means that they can release that worry without it lingering inside their head.”

She added: “I’ve had such a positive reaction on social media. Everybody loves them.”

As well as the teepee slumber parties, Vicky also makes custom felt decorations, garlands, fridge magnets, mobiles and home decor items and has recently started making personalised Christmas decorations.

Search for Kays Creations on Facebook and Etsy.