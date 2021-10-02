A single mother of two has been left devastated after her council flat became infested with fleas.

Emma, who wished her surname to be withheld, has been forced to throw away 20 bags of clothes and toys after fleas wreaked havoc on her Grantham flat in New Street.

First discovering the issue over two weeks ago, Emma paid over £400 out of her own pocket to try and combat the fleas, which she says have infested at least two other flats in her block.

The chemicals used to treat the flea infestation can be seen on the furniture. (51749311)

She has had several contractors come in and spray pesticides in an attempt to combat the fleas, but Emma, who is asthmatic, says that the chemicals used in the flat have since made her ill, causing her to need antibiotics and steroids.

Emma has been left in “agony” from the flea bites, adding to the mental health issues she already suffers with.

The chemicals used can still be seen on the flat’s furniture, with Emma anxious to re-enter the flat, as she has been advised to have it deep cleaned after the chemicals have taken effect.

Emma has not been able to return to her flat since it was treated, with friends and family members stepping in to host her and her two children.

Since last Friday, South Kesteven District Council has provided temporary accommodation for Emma in hotels and B&Bs.

Emma’s father Pat, who paid £1,600 for a brand new carpet and helped furnish the flat, has been desperate to help his daughter and described the situation as “appalling”.

He believes the council should re-house Emma, and compensate her for the private treatments, as well as all the clothes and furniture damaged by the infestation.

Pat said: “We’ll do anything for the council to provide the accommodation that my daughter requires.

“In this day and age they shouldn’t have to live in those kind of conditions.

“Her body has been covered in fleas.”

The chemicals could take up to 14 days to get rid of the fleas, with Pat insisting that the flat is still infested and the chemicals are still on the furniture, despite being told by SKDC on Wednesday afternoon that the flat was safe to re-enter after their contractors treated the flat.

He said that it feels like “the council are closing the door in our faces”.

“I can’t leave my daughter and grandchildren in there.”

A spokesperson for SKDC said: “SKDC prioritises the health and wellbeing of its tenants and as soon as we were made aware of the severity of this issue, arranged for the contractor we use for pest control to treat both flats, even though the householder is normally responsible for dealing with

infestations.

“We have also offered the family temporary accommodation as we

help them to rectify the situation.”