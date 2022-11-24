A mum says she is ‘disgusted’ after she was told her two-year-old’s operation had been postponed when they turned up at the hospital hours before it was due to take place.

Sophie Dobson says she arrived at Lincoln County Hospital on Wednesday for her son Harlee Bristow’s operation, only to be told a few hours later that it could not go ahead.

Harlee has been on an ‘emergency waiting list’ for seven months waiting for a tonsillectomy to resolve his persistent tonsillitis.

Harlee Bristow has been on a NHS waiting list since April 6. (60411572)

Sophie and Harlee’s father Joe Bristow are furious because they say they should have been told that the operation had been postponed.

Sophie, of Ancaster, said on Wednesday (November 23) : “We arrived at Lincoln hospital this morning for the planned procedure to be told after three hours that there’s no one there to do the procedure.

“In fact, we should have been told last week that his case has been referred to Sheffield and won’t be happening at Lincoln after starving him from eight o’clock last night so today’s operation could happen.

“I am disgusted that we obviously weren’t told all this and turned up for the operation.”

As previously reported, Harlee has endured 15 bouts of tonsillitis and his parents are concerned that after being given 12 lots of antibiotics in the space of a year, these are not working.

Sophie recently told the Journal: “The antibiotics are now less effective and we just feel this is so unfair that a child of his age is being left in this state.”

Harlee was born with a tongue tie and had sepsis at five months old. He underwent a seven-hour operation at 13 months after being diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a birth defect of the skull.

Sophie said: “Then since roughly 18 months old he’s been suffering with this reoccurring tonsillitis.

“I am frustrated and I feel it is very unfair a child is being left this long.”

A spokesperson for United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on individual cases. However, we would like to apologise to Harlee and his family as on this occasion the high standards of communication we expect do not appear to have been met. We continue to support the family.”