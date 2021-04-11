A mum-of-two is aiming to complete 30 sit-ups every day in April for a charity that supported her family when her baby son was diagnosed with meningitis.

Kate Tyminska, of Colsterworth, has already raised £200 this month for The Sick Children’s Fund, a national charity that provides ‘home from home’ accommodation for families of seriously ill children at hospitals around the UK.

Kate, 45, was inspired to take on the challenge after relying on the charity when her son took ill.

Kate with Dexter and Beau.

She said: “This time 10 years ago we’d just come home with my eldest son, Beau, who had spent weeks in hospital battling group B meningitis and sepsis.

Kate and Beau’s father spent the first two weeks on a single camp bed on the ward, until the manager of Treetop House, the ‘home from home’ accommodation within the hospital, run by the Sick Children’s Trust, offered them a room.

Kate, who is also mum to seven-year-old son Dexter, said: “The utter relief we felt as we packed up all our worldly goods, clothing, towels, dirty washing and food supplies was unbelievable.

“The feeling of finally having somewhere we could shower, do laundry, prepare a proper meal, recharge our batteries and sleep was just immeasurable.”

As a result of his fight with meningitis, Beau, now aged 10, was left with an acquired brain injury and has a rare type of cerebral palsy and relies on Kate completely to meet all his care needs.

Kate added: “He’s an absolute joy to be around but physically and emotionally it can be tough, so I try to keep myself fit in order for me to be able to manage his care myself for as many years as possible.

“During lockdown it’s been impossible to get out running which I rely on to keep my mental health in good order and maintain my physical condition. With things starting to get back to normal now I’m back out running when I can and thought the sit-up challenge would be a great addition to that, something to keep me motivated and a brilliant way to help this amazing charity.”

Kate is aiming to complete her sit-ups in various locations to keep it fun and interesting for the people who are following her challenge on her Facebook page.

She added: “Dexter is in charge of filming my efforts but also likes to get involved by doing some sit-ups beside me sometimes, which is a huge support and inspires me to keep going. Both boys inspire me daily to be the best that I can be.

“It costs the charity £30 per night to put up a family and yet they offer this fabulous service completely free of charge. Not only is it a practical solution at what can be one of the hardest times a family will ever face, but the emotional support that comes with it is just invaluable, not just from the staff but from the other families who are all staying there and facing the same challenge. It is literally life saving.”

Donate at: www.tinyurl.com/tbknuc2