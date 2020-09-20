A Grantham mum is hoping to inspire and reach out to fellow mums and women through her online YouTube channel.

Fran Marchant, 31, started vlogging [A video blog or video log, sometimes shortened to vlog, is a form of blog for which the medium is video, and is a form of web television] two years ago and launched her very own YouTube channel to document her daily family life and to reach out to women experiencing similar life experiences and challenges.

She now hopes to reach out to other local vloggers who share her passion for vlogging to share experiences and encourage each other.