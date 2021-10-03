A lady from Grantham is in the running for national Woman of the Year award after losing five stone with the help of Slimming World.

Hina Mistry-Moulton, aged 49, has reached the semi-finals of the National Woman of the Year competition after losing five stone.

Taking place today, Hina is one of 10 semi-finalists that will then be shortlisted to the final three.

Hina has been nominated for Woman of the Year. (51740081)

Hina lives in Grantham with her husband, two children and dog, and joined Slimming World back in January 2020.

She was supported by her consultant Suzanne Angeloni and other group members through lockdown, attending weekly Zoom meetings.

By the time of June this year, Hina had managed to lose five stone.

Hina before her weight loss. (51740078)

As her confidence grew as the pounds slipped away, in January Hina embraced Slimming World's healthy living program, Body Magic, which encourages members to introduce moderate activity.

Hina therefore started a Couch to 5K programme and earned achievement awards with Slimming World.

Suzanne said: "I’m so so proud of [Hina]. She’s done an amazing inspiring job of losing over five stone to achieve her dream target weight and it’s been life changing for her!"

According to Suzanne, Hina was "astonished" and "humbled" to be voted as Woman of the Year 2021 by her fellow members at her Slimming World Saturday morning group at the Jubilee Life Church.

Hina has been nominated for Woman of the Year. (51740084)

Suzanne also submitted Hina for Slimming World's national Woman of the Year award and last week Hina received an invitation to the Slimming World head office in Alfreton for the semi-finals on Sunday.

Suzanne said that Hina "was completely shocked and left speechless" when she found out.

Suzanne continued: "We're attending the event together this Sunday, where Hina will walk the judges through her journey, share the benefits of this fantastic weight loss and I'm confident will be in the final three, where we will then attend a national ball in Birmingham for the finals."