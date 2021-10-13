A Grantham mum of two has launched a coffee morning to help new parents meet.

Claire Vaccaro will welcome parents to the first session of 'Tots Thursdays' at Kitchen and Coffee, on Westgate, between 10am and 11.30am tomorrow (Thursday).

The sessions are aimed at giving local families a chance to meet, swap stories, tips and take a moment for themselves.

Claire Vaccaro (52219858)

Claire was first inspired to set up the group after moving to Grantham just before the first lockdown.

She said: "I wanted to help new parents to meet. Whether they are new to the area or they haven’t been able to attend the normal group/classes due to lockdown. Having moved to Grantham just before the first lockdown myself with a newborn, I know how isolating it can feel that you have a support network of other parents to talk to about your concerns or victories."

Claire is also postnatal doula, supporting families on a one to one basis generally in the first six months after a birth of a new baby.

She added: "As part of my role I also want to be involved in the community and create a greater awareness of the importance of the postnatal period. I approached Kitchen and Coffee as they already have a great ethos as a family business and have great facilities for young families.We both hope that this will become a regular, relaxed event that parents can drop in and take a moment for themselves."

Tots Thursdays will be held every other Thursday at Kitchen and Coffee, between 10am-11.30am.