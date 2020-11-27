A kind-hearted mum has launched a free Santa letter service for children this Christmas.

Rebecca Gage, of Hough-on-the-Hill, came up with the idea to keep themagic of Christmas alive after a difficult year.

The mum-of-six said: “I was just thinking about how many children may not get to see Santa this year and about how many families have found themselves in an unfortunate situation.”

Some of the letter items.(43285897)

Rebecca, who has been shielding since February, launched her idea on the Facebook group for Grantham and Rural Areas Community Effort (GRACE) and was inundated with requests.

She said “I asked that anyone that wanted a letter from Santa for their child/children to message me with some details so that I can personalise each letter and card. The response has been huge and I’ve already written and posted about 50 letters.”

As well as a handwritten letter, each child will also receive chocolate coins, candy canes, a Christmas slap band and festive writing paper, all paid for out of Rebecca’s own money.

Rebecca Gage.(43290437)

The 37-year-old added: “I’ve also had an amazing response from people who’d just like a Christmas card. It’s so lovely to put a little joy back into the world during this time. Covid-19 has been hard but it has also provided more opportunities to help people and to make the good shine through.”