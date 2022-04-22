A mother has started a fundraiser in memory of her “kind” and “sparkly” daughter, who died aged 15.

Jenni Swift is hoping to raise money for three charities, as she paid tribute to her daughter Evelyn Gibson, who she describes as “the most beautiful human you could ever meet, both inside and out”.

The devastating news of Evelyn’s death in Grantham was confirmed by Lincolnshire Police on Saturday after she was reported missing the day before.

Evelyn attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School.

With an initial target of £300 set for the fundraiser, more than £8,000 has already been raised for charities BEAT (formerly Eating Disorders Association), Young Minds and Parenting Mental Health.

Jenni wrote: “Evelyn was determined that her mental illness wasn’t going to define her life. We don’t want it to define her memory.

“Evelyn should be remembered for her sparkly personality, amazing fashion sense, hilarious dark sense of humour, ridiculous make-up skills (that eyeliner?!) - and above all her constant and unwavering kindness and empathy for others.

“We are so grateful for all the messages of support, and have decided to set up this page to support three charities that have helped Evelyn and us as a family.

“Mental health provision for young people is horrifically inadequate, and by supporting these charities we can hopefully help more young people who are struggling. Evelyn would like the idea of helping others.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/inmemoryofevelyngibson

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

“We are supporting her family at this difficult time.

“Our thanks go to everyone who shared our media appeal.”