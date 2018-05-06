Mum launches home dog grooming business

A mum who loves animals has launched her own professional home dog grooming business.

Kathryn Larkin, 38, set up Shampooches from her home on Harrowby Lane, Grantham, last month, after spending nearly 20 years in marketing.

She said: “Working from home creates a more relaxed environment for me and for the dogs that come in to get groomed. I work on my own, giving each dog one on one grooming, care and attention.”

Kathryn, who lives with husband Jamie and her two children, aged eight and 10, wanted to be able to combine her passion for animals as well as being able to spend more time with her children as they grew up.

She added: “My family and I spent a lot of time trying to decide on the name and had around 25 on the shortlist, but eventually settled on the first one we liked. We have always loved animals and have always had pets in the family home ranging from gerbils, rabbits, guinea pigs, cats and dogs.”

“The most important thing to me is being there for my children while they are small and growing up, so flexible hours and working from home with animals seemed the perfect choice. I absolutely love dogs and could talk about them all day.”

But setting up the business has not been without its challenges.

Kathryn added: “I have had some challenging dogs who either don’t like the dryer or water, but I always try to make the experience a positive one. The feeling I get once a dog has been washed, dried and styled is so rewarding as they look so smart and happy and the look of amazement of the dog owners faces is lovely. I just love it!”

Kathryn will be sending all clipped and scissored dog hair to Matter of Trust, an organisation based in San Francisco, who make hair booms from the dog hair to soak up major oil spills around the world.

Shampooches will also be at the Little Humby Dog Show on Sunday May 20 and the Family Fun Day and Dog Show at Dysart Park on Sunday July 1, offering dog pedicures.

For more information or to book an appointment, contact Kathryn through Facebook @Shampooches143, call/text on 07775933401 or email Shampooches143@outlook.com