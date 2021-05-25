A Grantham mum has launched a new business as a personal stylist during lockdown.

Michelle Wright, 44, has always had an eye for fashion but put aside her passion for pursuing it further as family life took hold.

But with her children now at secondary school, the mum-of-three decided to refresh her skills and enrol in ‘Women’s Personal Styling’ and ‘Colour Analysis for Creatives’, at the London College of Style.

Michelle Wright. (47248910)

She said: “ I truly believe that if you look good, you feel good, but so many women struggle to know what suits them or what best brings out their personality; this is often through change of body shape, illness, bereavement.

“It’s not about being the prettiest or the slimmest, it’s about feeling confident in who you are. This is where a personal stylist like me comes in.”

Michelle offers a number of style services to help boost confidence and self-esteem. Alternatively, she can help if you have a special occasion coming up and need help finding an outfit.

Email: www.mrsstylewright.com, call 07970 774827 or on Instagram @mrs_stylewright