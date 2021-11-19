A Grantham mum is looking forward to a busy Christmas after launching her first online business.

Emma Frankish, of Elliot Close, launched ‘Label it’ in June offering an extensive selection of pre-labeled home storage, decor and custom vinyl labels.

She now sells labels for a range of products including kitchen jars, pump bottles for the bathroom, letterbox labels, cleaning and laundry storage, baby essentials storage, bag compartments, caddies and more with customers able to choose their own size, colour, font and text.

Emma Frankish (53119382)

Emma, 38, said: “I was planning the business for a few months as I love an organised home myself. I was buying storage and searching the internet for the perfect labels. Most labelling businesses just provide the labels and I wanted to provide pre-labelled items. I started the business in June with my website going live soon after. My range of products is quickly expanding as I come up with new ideas along with my customers.”

Emma is now focusing on the festive season ahead with items including personalised baubles, glasses and hot chocolate stations for sale.

She added: “ I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Label It (53119379)

Visit www.labelit.online

Label It (53119372)