A mum-of-three has launched a new yoga business near Grantham.

Emma Dickinson will be running two Vinyasa ‘flow’ classes a week at the brand new Ropsley Village Hall, after completing a yoga teacher training course during lockdown.

The 31-year-old said: “I have always enjoyed yoga but found that I had to travel to classes that offered the style of yoga that I like, including Vinyasa.”

Vinyasa is commonly referred to as ‘flow’ yoga and is characterised by stringing postures together so that you move from one to another seamlessly.

Emma added: “It is extremely popular with the younger generation and men.”

Emma will run two-hour long sessions a week from Saturday, June 5 – Tuesdays at 7.30pm and 7.15am on Saturday mornings.

She has high hopes for the future. She added: “I hope to be able to offer more classes and eventually launch a yoga clothing brand. I’ll also be offering spontaneous outdoor classes and arranging yoga retreats too.”

Book a class at: bookwhen.com/yogabee or email: theyogabeeuk@gmail.com