A mother of two has lost nearly eight stone in less than two years.

Joining Slimming World for the third time last year, Heather Broadley, of South Witham, has just received her award for losing 7.5 stone.

Heather was a size 22/24 in March 2020 and now 20 months later she is a comfortable size 12/14.

Heather before and after loosing 7.5 stone (53414597)

She said: “It feels amazing because the two previous times I’ve done a couple of stone and then things have got in the way.

“My confidence has rocketed since losing the weight and huge health benefits; I no longer pant going upstairs, have a healthy BMI and am so much more active and physically able to run around with my children.

“It’s a lifestyle change, not a diet, but something that has had a massive positive impact on mine and my children’s life.

Heather Broadley after her weight loss (53414600)

“It was harder with lock down as it was video meetings, which was unable to do as I had both children at home.

“It couldn’t have happened without the support from Joolie or group members.”

In addition to achieving her own weight goals, Heather also won Miss Slinky 2021 and woman of the year for 2020 and 2021 in her Slimming World group.