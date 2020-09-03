A Grantham mum has come up with a unique way of raising money for a charity hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alison Telfer, a trustee for Grantham Disabled Children Society, has been painting bright red poppies on to pieces of slate to raise funds for the Grantham branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

She came up with the idea after this year’s traditional Remembrance parade through Grantham was cancelled.

Alison Telfer has made slate poppies. (41849233)

She said: “I started painting rocks during lockdown as a form of relief during a stressful time and it became a bit of a hobby.

“After reading about the poppy parade being cancelled, I wanted to help out in some way.”

Using slate from her garden, Alison started painting poppies on to the slate with messages of remembrance.

Alison Telfer has made slate poppies. (41849231)

She has now painted more than 45 slates in just 10 days for people to purchase for a donation.

She hopes to display the slates inside St Wulfram’s Church, in Grantham, on Remembrance Sunday.

She added: “People can purchase one for a donation – whatever they can afford – and I’ll write a name on the back if required.

“They can be displayed at the church or you can also buy one to have yourself at home on a window sill or, as they are waterproof, in the garden.

“All money will be donated to RBL with nothing taken for time or materials.”

Royal British Legion member Grace Knightall, who has run the Poppy Appeal every year in Grantham for 40 years, is grateful for the fund-raiser as she will not be able to sell poppies this year around the town.

She said: “Alison called me to tell me about what she was doing and I thought it was a marvellous idea.

“We are going to have a very challenging year ahead and so we will always be extremely grateful for anyone who can raise a few pounds for our local welfare fund.”

For more information, search for ‘Slate Poppies for Remembrance’ on Facebook.

