A super slimmer from Grantham has reached the top 10 of a competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most successful female slimmers, after losing a life-changing 5st 3lbs.

Mother of two Hina Mistry-Moulton, 49, won a place in the final of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition after members from her Grantham group voted for her to reach the next stage of the contest, where she was invited to share her story to a number of judges and fellow members.

Hina, who slimmed from 13st 10lbs to 8st 7lbs, said: “Before I found Slimming World, losing weight just felt impossible. I had resigned myself to being the size I was forever because I had so much weight to lose.

Hina Mistry-Moulton after losing 5st 3lbs. (53016306)

"I felt self-concious all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple jobs.

“I’ve now found a new way of eating that fit easily around my life. The new habits that I’ve formed, with the support of my group and my consultant, have helped me to finally take control of my weight once and for all – so I’m confident that I’ll be able to stay slim for life!

"Best of all is that all the way through my weight loss journey I’ve been able to still enjoy my favourite meals like chilli con carne, Indian curries and sweet chilli chicken. I just prepared and cooked them differently.

Hina before her weight loss. (51740078)

“At the start of my journey if you told me I would be representing my group at the finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition I would have laughed! I still can’t believe it!”

Hina says that the supportive environment of her Slimming World group has been key to her success.

She continued: “My group has been amazing, I pick up so many tips and recipe ideas, even to this day. The inspiration I get from the other members and my consultant Suzanne has really helped me to believe in myself and stay motivated.

"The best thing is that I’ve formed new habits that will stick with me for life. Like filling my plate with plenty of veg and shopping and cooking completely differently. Being part of a group keeps you committed and accountable and that’s what’s really made the biggest difference to helping me reach my target weight.

“It’s been a tough year for so many people, but I was so determined to achieve my goal and knowing I had the love and support of my group really kept me in the right frame of mind when things got difficult. The virtual sessions were a lifeline but I have to say I am loving being back in person now! There’s nothing like that feeling of a buzzy Slimming World group.”

As well as losing weight, Hina has a new-found passion for exercise. She said: “As the weight came off I started to feel more energetic and decided to try something new. I’ve since taken up walking – I now do between 10,000-15,000 steps a day, I completed the Couch to 5k challenge and I do regular strength training workouts and I just love it.

“This time when I was losing weight, I wasn’t going to give up at the first hurdle. My mindset was in the right place and I was determined to succeed!”

Suzanne Angeloni, who runs the Grantham group that Hina attends, said: “Having Hina in our group is wonderful. Her incredible transformation has inspired so many of her fellow slimmers and she gives them so much support each week – we are so lucky to have her. The change on the outside is amazing to see, but the transformation inside is really special too – she has so much more confidence now! We couldn’t be prouder.

"I hope that Hina inspires other people in Grantham to join our group and take the first step towards lose weight for good.

Unfortunately, Hina was not the overall winner of the competition. Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2021 will be announced later this year.