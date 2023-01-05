The officer who led the investigation into the murder of mum-of-three Clair Ablewhite spoke outside court after her killer was sentenced.

Detective Inspector Mel Crutchley was the senior investigating officer in charge of the case, and led a successful investigation resulting in John Jessop, of Newark, being handed a prison sentence at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).

While Judge Stuart Rafferty KC disagreed with the prosecution that the murder was pre-meditated, he jailed Jessop for 17 years and eight months for what was described as a sustained and brutal attack.

DI Crutchley speaks outside Nottingham Crown Court. (61688080)

After the sentencing, surrounded by Clair's family, DI Crutchley said: "Throughout this investigation, Jessop has shown no remorse for what he did to Clair. He has consistently provided ‘no comment’ in interview and offered up no apology.

"The attack he inflicted on Clair was brutal and relentless, causing catastrophic injuries which finally led to her death.

"As he set off on that 17-mile cycle ride we believe he knew the course he wanted to take.

John Jessop.

"He has robbed the world of a loving, caring and outgoing person, who had so much to live for. Jessop has also taken away a mum from her three young sons.

"This sentence will never bring back Clair, but it does mean that Jessop will spend a considerable part of his life behind prison bars, and I hope this gives her family some comfort."

It followed an emotional sentencing, in which Clair's sons and father spoke about their unimaginable loss of their mother and daughter, who had been taken from them by an 'evil killer'.

Clair Ablewhite. (61669431)

DI Crutchley also praised the investigation that led to Jessop being charged.

She said: "This was a solid investigation with many officers working all hours to catch Clair’s killer. The CCTV work was integral and managed to catch Jessop’s route from Newark to Colston Bassett."

Hannah Strawson, a senior crown prosecutor at CPS East Midlands, said: “The violence John Jessop used showed that he could only have been acting with the intention to kill or do serious harm. He went to considerable lengths to try and avoid police detection after he attacked Clair Ablewhite but has now admitted to her murder and has faced the consequences of his criminal actions in court.

"I would like to express my sincere condolences to Ms Ablewhite’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic and sudden loss.”

Building the case:

To prosecute for murder, the CPS must be satisfied that the defendant intended to kill or cause serious harm to the victim.

A male figure, later identified as John Jessop, was identified on CCTV footage as he approached and left Clair Ablewhite’s house. Further analysis of the CCTV pieced together his movements cycling from Newark to Colston Bassett and back again.

John Jessop’s identity was confirmed from the CCTV. Image comparison identified him from his distinctive rucksack, clothing, walk and mannerisms.

He left his own phone at home when he set out to Colston Bassett, which the prosecution believe was to deliberately avoid detection.

Jessop’s intent was clear from the level of violence to which he subjected Ms Ablewhite.

When Jessop entered his guilty plea, he did so on the basis that he had lost his temper and become violent, intending to kill Ms Ablewhite. The CPS determined that this basis of plea was sufficient to allow the court the required sentencing powers to deal with the full extent of Jessop’s criminality.