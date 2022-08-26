A mum from Foston remains frustrated two years later with the bus service her sons travel to school on.

Jenny Wynn, who is mother to twin sons Edward and Gilbert, believes their school bus service is "inadequate".

The boys, who attend The King's School in Grantham, travel on the AC Williams bus, a private coach provided by Lincolnshire County Council, to take children between Foston and various Grantham schools.

A Google Street View of a road through Foston. (58918998)

Jenny said: "This runs a timely and safe journey for most, but not all children from the village.

"For a number of years now, the boys from The King's School have been given an alternative bus pass for the public service bus.

"This is inadequate for a number of reasons.

"This coming academic year this has changed and now it is all boys in the village, regardless of school, aged 14 and over who are on the public bus and all girls plus boys 13-years and under who are on the private coach.

"We have yet to have the reasoning for this distinction to be explained."

A spokesperson from Lincolnshire County Council added: "We are dealing with these issues as we manage all operational issues in readiness for the start of the new academic year.

"We have previously monitored the contracts mentioned for passenger numbers and there have been no issues found across the past 12 months. We will continue to monitor them as we would all contracts."

The King's School academic year is due to start again on Monday, September 2, which is when the boys will be travelling again.

Jenny added: "Whilst we know that other children around the county have convoluted journeys to and from school, the issue here is that we have a two-tier system in place.

"As a village we have been demanding a safe, fair and equitable bus service to and from school for all of our children for a number of years and have been repeatedly ignored."