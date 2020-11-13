An entrepreneurial mum has fulfilled a lifelong dream by launching Hayes Theatre, which focuses on virtual

drama workshops for children aged from four to 16.

Claire Hayes spent her childhood years in the theatre and explains it has always been in her blood.

She said: “I love everything about theatre, whether it be on stage or behind the scenes. It fascinates me and it’s such a buzz to perform.”

Claire Hayes has launched the Hayes Theatre, providing online theatre workshops for youngsters. (43071480)

She trained in theatre practice before working professionally as a performer touring the country, and has acted in many productions including ‘The Merchant of Venice’, ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ and ‘Henry V’.

She is now a mum of two boys and married to Simon, whom she says is her

“biggest supporter” and “techie”.

Claire, 39, of Wroxall Drive, Grantham, delivers the workshops from home each week via Zoom and is loving every minute.

She said: “It’s brilliant to see the children’s confidence grow. It’s such a positive focus for them, especially at the moment.”

Claire is a big advocate for mental healthand believes drama is a fantastic way for children to express themselves and support their mental health.

“Drama is a great escape from the real world, a way to have fun and release any built-up emotion,” she said. “Kids need this more than ever!”

She covers a range of games, improvisation and theatre skills each week and each workshop is tailored to the age group.

Claire Howe, a mother of two of those who attend the virtual workshop, said: “Claire has so much patience. My

kids absolutely love getting to be crazy with other kids,

even in these strange

times.”

To book on to a workshop or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/Hayes-Theatre-102650234978220 or email Claire at Hayestheatre@outlook.com