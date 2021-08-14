A mum of three started a successful wax melt business during the first lockdown at her kitchen table.

Grantham mum Kayleigh Hughes set up Magical Me Wax Melts during the first lockdown in May 2020.

Since then Kayleigh has expanded her business and now has over 70 different scents to offer her customers, as well as dozens of shapes and creative designs.

One of the Magical Me Wax Melts designs (49931609)

Kayleigh said:"I started during the first lockdown making unusual designs and shapes to make a little pocket money for myself.

"I’ve lost count the amount of products I’ve sold as It’s into the 1000s, but I have lots of amazing repeat customers as well as new ones.

"I initially wasn’t doing it full time as I have 3 boys but it has grown to the point that it’s now full time, but I still make sure to allow plenty of family time."

One of the Magical Me Wax Melts designs (49931615)

The wax melts come in a vast variety of designs and Kayleigh is regularly coming up with ideas for new ones, all of which are handmade and CLP compliant.

She said: "The ideas ans designs just come to me or they are an idea I expand on.

"I love being able to create what I want to and share it with everyone.

"I also involve my Facebook group a lot as they love being involved in new melts."

One of the Magical Me Wax Melts designs.

Kayleigh also shares satisfying videos of the wax melts being made and packaged on Tik Tok.

The Magical Me Wax Melts account now has more than 18,300 followers.

All of the wax melts are primarily sold through the businesses facebook page, but Kayleigh recently had a stall at the Grantham carnival and hopes to have stalls at more events in the future.