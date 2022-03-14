A mum has thanked a group of 'warmhearted' people who have helped to replace a horse statue stolen from her daughter's grave.

Mandy Harrison was heartbroken when the statue of a horse's head was stolen from the grave of her daughter Kelly in Grantham Cemetery.

Kelly passed away in 2005, aged 25. Her mother said that she loved horses and that she could not believe how anyone could take the statue.

The statue on Kelly's grave has been replaced. (55433962)

But a group of people have helped to replace the statue at Kelly's grave after hearing of the theft.

Mandy said: "The most amazing warmhearted people I’ve ever met replaced the horse's head for Kelly. Wow, there’s no words can say how I felt. Makes you feel very warm inside but there’s some amazing, very kind compassionate, generous people in the world."

Mandy had made a plea on social media for help when she discovered the statue was missing.

The horses head from the grave of Kelly Harrison which went missing. (55382308)

She said she was 'heartbroken' and added: "I can’t sleep because I feel so sad. I’m literally feeling sick this might sound silly, but I feel loss because I can’t get my head round why somebody would do it, because when you look at Kelly's headstone, it is obvious she loved horses."