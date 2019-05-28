Mum to cycle 185 miles after daughter born with heart disease

A big-hearted mum is preparing to cycle 185 miles for charity after her daughter was born with congenital heart disease.

Eight-year-old Evey Robinson, of Billingborough, underwent her first open heart surgery with was just six days old. She went on to have two further heart surgeries before she was four years old.

During her second operation, Evey suffered two strokes which led to her being paralysed down her right hand side and endured months of physiotherapy.

Evey has had three operations. (10832847)

Despite everything she has been through, Evey, who lives with her mum Laura Robinson and three-year-old sister Braunwyn, has grown into a very outgoing little girl who loves performing and pantomime.

Evey Robinson. (11312818)

mum Laura will be undertaking the Hebridean Way cycling route in July, which goes through 10 islands in the Outer Hebrides to raise much-needed funds for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) who she credits for saving her daughter’s life.

Since her daughter was born, the 30-year-old has taken part in different fund-raising events for BHF, including a number of half marathons, but it will be her first event on this scale.

Evey Robinson. (11312820)

Laura, who works in finance as a trainee accountant, said: “I am a novice at biking. The Hebridean Way is 185 miles which I will aim to be completing in the four-day target.

“I am an active person but the furthest I’ve ever biked is about 20 miles. I’m going to have to cover almost twice that distance every day so it’s going to be a massive challenge.”

Laura is hoping that people will dig deep to support her, adding: “The diagnosis that Evey has was, up to 25 years ago, a death sentence. It gives you an idea of the type of work and research done by the BHF. Evey is only here because of that.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/laura-ruth75