A mother of two has looked back on her impressive weight loss journey a decade later.

Joolie Cunningham, of Grantham, begun her weight loss journey back in 2011, and over two and a half years she lost more than seven stone and has significantly improved her health.

Starting at 16 stone 13lb, through joining Slimming World and working out, Joolie managed to reduce her weight to nine stone 4lb.

Joolie after her weight loss (53353512)

Formerly a school business manager, Joolie moved to Grantham with her daughters after coming out of her marriage.

She said: "My confidence was literally zero.

"I just took myself to the gym, joined Slimming World, and made the mission about me and my health, as I had high cholesterol, high blood pressure, border line diabetes."

Joolie before her weight loss (53353503)

Joolie added: "I turned my life around and made it about finding me again."

After her own success, Joolie decided to become a Slimming World consultant so that she could help others "get healthy, lose the weight and feel how [she] did."

She said: "I became a Slimming World consultant back in 2015 and I've never looked back. I love supporting members with their weight loss dream

"I joined a group and ended up making it my career."

Joolie after her weight loss (53353518)

Now in her 50s, Joolie has been a consultant for more than six years.

Pre-Covid she would have 600 members in her group, and her best year was 2017, when she saw about 700 members going through her group each week.

Joolie said: "I'm really proud of myself but it's been a long struggle."

Joolie before her weight loss (53353515)

She added: "I thought my life was over until I lost the weight. You get a new lease of life.

"Slimming World makes you think about everything that's caused the weight gain, whereas the other diets just try and make you think about the food."