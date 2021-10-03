A Swinstead mum has embarked on a mission to walk the length of Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise funds for a mental health charity.

Rebecca D’Arcy, 39, is walking 874 miles to raise money for ‘Don’t Lose Hope’ in Bourne, which supports adults and children struggling with their mental health.

She said: “I wanted to make a difference in my community and visited the Don’t Lose Hope man shed and community garden and was so inspired by the work they do.”

Rebecca D’Arcy is raising money for charity. (51656926)

Rebecca D’Arcy

Rebecca is already nearly halfway through her challenge after starting in July. She said: “I have reached 392 miles.

"Before this I was never one to exercise and it has helped me physically and mentally too. Just getting the motivation to go out makes such a difference. “

Rebecca is often joined by her partner Craig and their five-year-old son William and hopes to raise as much funds as she can.

She added: “Donations can make such a difference to this amazing charity and the fantastic work they do in our local area.”

To make a donation, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/R-D-ARCY3

