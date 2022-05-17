Tributes have been paid to a married mum-of-two who died after being hit by a car while she was out jogging.

Aimi McCaffery, of Cropwell Butler, has been described as a wonderful mother, wife, daughter and loving friend by her family.

The 46-year-old died as a result of her injuries after she was hit by a BMW along Cropwell Road, close to where it turns into Radcliffe Road, in Cropwell Butler.

Aimi McCaffery's family have described her as a wonderful woman.

The collision happened at around 8.50am on Sunday.

Officers and paramedics were called to the scene, where Aimi sadly died from her injuries.

In a statement, Aimi's family said: "We feel like our world has collapsed. Aimi was the bedrock of our family and our grief is incomparable.

"We would like to ask for privacy as we come to terms with this horrific loss."

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are asking witnesses to come forward.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and our sympathies and thoughts go out to Aimi’s family and friends at what is an extremely sad and difficult time.

"We are continuing to work hard to establish the full circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or who has any dash-cam footage that may be helpful to our investigation to please get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 220 of May 15.