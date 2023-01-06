A Grantham man says his "mum would be so pleased" as his family continued to put up a well-known Christmas light display in her memory.

Gertie and John Garner first put up a festive light display 12 years ago on their bungalow in Belton Lane, Grantham, for their son Christopher.

Sadly, John passed away in 2014 but Gertie continued to put up the Christmas light display and raise money for Sense, a charity which supports people with complex disabilities and one that helped Christopher.

The Christmas light display in Harrowby Lane. Photo: David Garner (61709674)

After Gertie passed away in May 2022, her family decided to continue her legacy and in December her grandson, Carl Garner, put up the display at his house in Harrowby Lane and raised £410 for Sense.

David Garner, Gertie and John's son, said: "The lights where very popular and the feedback received was extremely good.

"It means a great deal to have raised so much money for Sense as they did so much for our brother who was severely handicapped with only one eye and no hearing.

Gertie (left), Christopher (middle) and John (right). (61038153)

"Mum would have been delighted at the amount raised. She would have been so grateful to all that had donated and the family for carrying it on as she wished.

"This is going to be a regular thing each year as long as we can do it.

"We were also asked if we where taking any money out for the electric and our reply is 'no' as every penny raised goes to the charity."

The latest display included a sleigh where children and their parents could pose to take pictures, which proved popular with families.

The family also converted a pedal bin so the lid would come up and children could take sweets out of it.

David added: "The sweets in the Santa's head were also our treat. The only thing that disappointed us was there were some teenage individuals that decided it would be fun to take the sweets and empty the head."

The display also included poems wrote by Gertie.