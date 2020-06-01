Mum's anger after son's bike stolen in Grantham

A mum has shared her anger after her son's bike was stolen as he worked in Grantham.

Martha Mullery appealed on social media for the return of her son's bike (pictured) after it was taken from the bike racks located in the Horse and Jockey Yard, Grantham High Street, on Friday (May 30).

She said: "The bike was a special treat for my son's 16th birthday last year and for doing well in his exams. My son was working at Boots when it was taken. They used bolt cutters to cut through the lock. I am so angry and upset."