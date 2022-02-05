A new kids group will begin at a town church later this month.

Grantham mums, Emily Trokis and Suzi Smith, are starting their own kids group on Thursday, February 24.

The group, Babyccinos, will take place at Alive Church every Thursday from 10am to 11:30am during term time.

Poster for Babyccinos (54622177)

The sessions are for children aged five and under and will include sensory play activities, as well as a range of toys.

Emily said: "There was a lady called Judith that used to run Rhyme Time on a Thursday morning, she did a brilliant job, but has decided it was the time to move on.

"I've been to many groups with my kids and as a church we decided it would be good to do our own for the community."