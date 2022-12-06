A mum of two has launched a business with the aim of doing something just for her.

Sam Dew, of Bingham, set up two clothing stores on online platform Etsy ­— CribLife and Dew And Sons.

CribLife specialises in children’s clothing, while Dew and Sons sells jumpers and, proving particularly popular as Christmas Jumper Day nears, are sweaters featuring phrases from well-known festive films like Home Alone and Elf.

Sam Dew with sons Milo, two, and Eddie, seven

As a stay-at-home mum, Sam, 36, launched the businesses to fit in around juggling the demands of two young boys.

“The business is about doing something for myself,” Sam said. “Every time I get an order, it is amazing.

“It is early days and it’s difficult with two children and a family to support but I am absolutely loving it.”

Sam worked in digital marketing for about eight years before leaving after her first son, Eddie, now seven and a pupil at Carnarvon Primary School, was born.

With her second son Milo, 2, now in nursery for two days a week, Sam felt she had more time to spend on developing her own ideas.

CribLife stems from her love of Nineties hip hop and rap and her own children love wearing the unique designs.

“Eddie just laughs at the designs. CribLife is very niche but I think a lot of people like me, who grew up in the Nineties loving that music, will now have children and hopefully they will love it too.”

Sam, who has a degree in graphic design and photography, has been taken aback by how well the businesses are doing so far, in particular Dew and Sons which she named as a tribute to her dad, John, who died last year, and had a painting and decorating business with a similar name.

Sam is still in the process of setting up social media pages for the brands but is happy to liaise with customers, via the shops, if they have their own ideas.

To view the products, visit www.etsy.com/uk/shop/DewandSons or www.etsy.com/uk/shop/criblife

Sam has been hugely supported by her fiance, Rich Milham, who works as head of trading at MuscleFood, and the pair have ideas of how to expand the brands even further.

“I’ve already got some bridal outfits on Dew and Sons, but I’d also love to include themes of yoga, plant lovers and pets. There’s a huge scope for it ­— the sky is the limit.”