Thrillseekers and amateur sleuths will need to conquer fears to solve this murder mystery in a mannequin graveyard at night.

'We've Found a Body' is an immersive experience taking place at Mannakin Hall, in Fulbeck, on October 28 and 29, from 6pm to 9pm.

The eerie event is organised by Mannakin Ltd — a mannequin hire and refurbishment business on a site occupied by roughly 15,000 mannequins.

"WE'VE FOUND A BODY" Halloween event at Mannekin Hall. Photo: George Parish. (60048447)

Guests will be given the opportunity to solve the murder of Lady Kat Walker, the heir to the Mannakin fortune, as the whole property has been turned into an imaginary Cluedo board.

Similar to the much-loved board game there will be six suspects and six murder weapons and it will be up to the participants to piece together the puzzle.

The experience is open to players of 16 years and over and in addition to the game, there will be a bar and food served by Gourmazin, a gourmet burger van including vegetarian and vegan options.

Director Roz Edwards founded the business in 2008 and spoke of her inspiration for the seasonal events, saying: "When people visit in the daytime, they always ask me if it is scary at night. Well this is your chance to find out.

"I was first inspired to do art installations during Halloween back in 2015, after visiting Banksy’s Dismaland.

"I was so inspired by not only the installations, but his use of mannequins within the exhibition that I got very excited and started plotting."

In 2020, the business held a drive-through experience, due to Covid restrictions, which was visited by over 700 people, but Roz hopes that this year will be their biggest Halloween experience yet.

While the site is predominantly a mannequin hire company and film location, it has seen a steady flow of visitors since a video by YouTuber Tom Scott went viral online earlier this year.

Mannakin is making use of modern photographic technology and Zoom to allow those who can't travel to be there in person to take part.

Virtual participants of iMannakin will receive a Zoom link where they can witness the finding of the body of Lady Kat Walker from the comfort of the sofa.

But it's more than just watching, as those at home will be able to send messages to the in person visitors and play the game themselves with the camera moving around the game.

Tickets for the virtual 'iMannakin' and in person 'We've Found a Body' experiences can be purchased on the Mannakin website.

The event takes place on October 28 and 29 from 6pm to 9pm.