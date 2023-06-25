A comedy radio play full of murder and mystery is being performed next month.

The Mystery of the Blue Moon Saloon will be playing at Irnham Hall on Sunday, July 9 at 7pm.

The show is a combination of a radio show, a comedy and a murder mystery.

The Mystery of the Blue Moon Saloon

Set in an American wild west town in 1870, a travelling English theatre company performs scenes from Shakespeare.

All of a sudden, a lone gunslinger by the name of The Wanderer comes up with a gang of outlaws.

After the gunsmoke clears, Mrs Speakwell is dead, but who killed the English actress?

To buy tickets, go to www.ticketsource.co.uk/irnham-community.

Tickets cost £14 for adults and £8 for under 18s.