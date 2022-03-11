Detectives now have until Saturday morning to question a murder suspect.

Magistrates in Nottingham today agreed to extend further the time given to officers to interview a 26-year-old man, who was arrested on Tuesday (March 8) in connection with the murder of mother-of-three Clair Ablewhite.

It follows an initial extension granted by the court yesterday as an investigation progresses into the murder of Clair, 47, in a knife attack in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, on the evening of Friday, February 25.

Clair Ablewhite's death is being treated as murder. (55165812)

Her body was discovered on Saturday, February 26.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, again thanked the public for coming forward with information and urged people to keep getting in touch if they have any information or footage.

"Our thoughts as ever remain with Clair's family at this incredibly difficult time. This has been an extremely traumatic event for them and it's our duty as part of this investigation to now find them the answers that they deserve so they can at least understand what has happened so they can start to come to terms with it," he said.

"The community of Colston Bassett has also been shocked and deeply saddened by Clair's murder and I want to thank again, the people from the Colston Basset area and further afield for coming forward with their pieces of information that have helped us so far. The response has been absolutely incredible.

"I'm now asking anyone else who has even the slightest bit of information, or even CCTV or dash-cam footage, please come forward now so we can build as complete a picture as we can of what happened on the evening of Friday, February 25.

"As I’ve said previously, no matter what information you hold and no matter how relevant you think it might be — and I would ask you to contact us."

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 277 of 3 March 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People can also report information through an online portal, here.