Murderer and kidnapper Michael Sams will remain in jail after his latest bid for freedom was rejected.

The Parole Board refused the release of Sams, of Sutton-on-Trent, who is serving four life sentences for the murder of Julie Dart – whose body he dumped in a field near Grantham – and kidnapping of estate agent Stephanie Slater.

The panel also refused to recommend a move to open prison following the oral hearing.

A spokesman for the Parole Board said: "Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses such as probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements may be given at the hearing.

"It is standard for the prisoner and witnesses to be questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Sams, now 81, snatched 18-year-old Julie Dart from Leeds’ Chapeltown red light district on July 9, 1991, and took her to his workshop in the Swan and Salmon yard in Newark.

He demanded £140,000 from her mum but failed to give a drop-off point for the money.

Instead, he killed her after she tried to escape and dumped her body in a field near Grantham.

The following year, in January 1992, he kidnapped estate agent Stephanie Slater after arranging to view a house in Birmingham.

She was also kept in a coffin-like wheelie bin, laid horizontally on the floor, in his Newark workshop, and was told she would be electrocuted if she tried to escape.

She was held for eight days before being released after her company paid the ransom.

He was caught because Stephanie could give an accurate description of him, and an ex-wife recognised his voice ­– recorded when he made his ransom demand ­– when it was played on BBC's Crimewatch programme.

Stephanie Slater died from cancer, aged 50, in 2017.

In its decision summary, the Parole Board said the panel had examined a release plan provided by Sams' probation officer.

"The panel concluded this plan was not robust enough to manage Mr Sams in the community at this stage," the summary said.

"The panel also examined the option for Mr Sams to be managed in an open prison with lower levels of security and where at times he would be in the community during periods of temporary release," said the decision summary. "It concluded that he did not meet the criteria for such a transfer."

Sams attended the hearing but did not give evidence.

Under current legislation Sams will be eligible for a further review in due course. The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice.