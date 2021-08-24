An appeal for rock and roll memorabilia has been launched.

An exhibition is being planned to showcase rock and roll at Grantham Museum, with items from the 1950s and 60s wanted.

Amanda Schonhut, director of fundraising, has put out an appeal for people to loan their Rock and Roll memorabilia to the museum for an exhibition on what she calls "this golden era of music".

Grantham Museum (2183543)

The items could be anything related to the era, including clothing, old records , magazines, posters, postcards and badges.

If you can help, get in touch with Tracey Smith at traceysmith@granthammuseum.org.uk for more information.