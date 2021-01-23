Home   News   Article

Museum curator who lives in Grantham talks WWII love letters and Great Train Robbery and discusses her career

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:15, 23 January 2021

A Grantham woman discovered the very first mention in this country of a letter written to Santa Claus.

Joanna Espin, curator at The Postal Museum in London, made the discovery while working on a project for BBC Radio 4.

The 33-year-old has worked within the field of postal history since 2013, and has recently had to adapt to making discoveries and creating exhibitions from home.

