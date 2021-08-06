A director at Grantham Museum has reassured the public that any rumours of the museum closing are false.

Recent visitors to Grantham Museum raised concerns with a member of staff that there was an expectation that the Museum was to close.

Amanda Schonhut, director of fundraising and exhibitions coordinator believes that the rumours regarding the closure seem to be circulating following the recent announcement by South Kesteven District Council of a review of its Arts and Culture programme and facilities.

Amanda said: "There is no truth to the rumour and speculation regarding a potential closure of the museum.

"Grantham Museum is run by Grantham Community Heritage Association and is completely independent of any council decisions and funding.

“ I would like to reassure the public that all involved in GCHA are committed to a long term plan to keep the museum open with a strong focus on a programme of events and exhibitions that help raise awareness of our history and heritage for future generations.

“The museum is open as usual Thursday to Saturday 10am - 4pm, there will be further announcements regarding new exhibitions as well as additions to our current exhibitions in the coming weeks.

"As always we thank the public for their continued support."