An exhibition on the country's first warranted policewoman is on course to open at Grantham Museum next month.

The exhibition will tell the story of Edith Smith, who walked the beat in Grantham and was the first policewoman to be given the powers of arrest.

Amanda Schonhut, museum fund-raising director, said: “Thanks to the generous donations of the Grantham public our team has designed and is now putting together an exhibition fitting of Edith Smith.”

Edith Smith (5859581)

So far, the museum has raised £1,500 and is on the final push to reach the £2,000 needed to put on the exhibition. For as little as a £1 donation people can ‘buy a brick’ to build Edith’s ‘custody cell’, each brick will have the name of the person on and will be proudly displayed as part of our exhibition.

Edith died in 1923 and was buried in an unmarked grave. A project to raise money for a headstone to commemorate and raise awareness of her was launched in 2018 and a special ceremony was held last year to commemorate her life.

Donations can be made online at www.granthammuseum.org.uk or in person. The museum is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

You can contact the museum on 01476 568783 or email amandaschonhut@granthammuseum.org.uk

More details are also available on Facebook and Twitter. Search Grantham Museum.

Read more GranthamHuman Interest