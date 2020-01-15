Museum releases 'Grantham' branded merchandise

Visitors to Grantham Museum will now be able to purchase a variety of merchandise that portrays the history of Grantham.

The new design features 15 different aspects of the town’s history, including iconic buildings such as St Wulfram’s Church and key figures like scientist Sir Isaac Newton and former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The design has been printed on mugs, towels and bags in a bid to extend the gift shop and boost museum funds.

Museum volunteer Chris Hallam, who used to be an artist before pursuing an acting career, came up with the design after being inspired by some of the merchandise in museum gift shops across London.

His wife Rona, who also volunteers at the museum, first thought about creating a new range of merchandise for the museum 18 months ago.

She said: “We are on a tourist route. We sometimes get bus loads of tourists who always ask what they can buy to take back with them as a memento of their trip.”

But the merchandise is not just aimed at tourists.

Rona added: “We want to encourage civic pride for people living in and around the town and make people feel proud of Grantham.”

Grantham Museum director David Burling has welcomed the new range of merchandise.

He said: “I think it brings the history of Grantham to life. It will also give visitors a snapshot of Grantham history and encourage them to learn more about what makes Grantham special.”

Retail director Marilyn Edwards hopes it will also attract visitors from further afield, adding: “This new merchandise will help to promote the town and its history, not only to the people of Grantham, but also inform visitors from around the UK and abroad of our wonderful heritage.”

To celebrate the launch of the new design and merchandise, the museum is running a competition to name the 15 pictures hidden within the design.

Send your answer, along with your name and contact details, to: ‘Design Competition,’ Grantham Museum St Peters Hill Grantham. Lincolnshire NG31 6PY.

Deadline for entries is Saturday, January 25. The first correct answer drawn will win items printed with the new design.

