The heritage association that manages the town's museum is looking for three new trustees to join its board.

Grantham Community Heritage Association (GCHA) has opened the opportunity to anyone, either retired or an active professional, from any industry sector who would be interested in using their skill sets and experience to help with the direction of the museum, and who has the flexibility to spare a couple of hours every week.

The board are looking for individuals who have an interest in history and culture, in particular local history, but there is no requirement to have a history-related background and are looking to welcome individuals from diverse backgrounds to help bring fresh vision and ideas to the work of the board.

Grantham Museum (56325417)

The successful recruits will join the existing trustees in supporting and providing insightful change and development for the museum as it continues to provide a fascinating space with artefacts and archives that showcase the history of Grantham for all to discover and enjoy.

Applications are now open and the process will take no more than two months from applying and receiving a decision.

Anyone interested in obtaining further information or wishing to apply can send a cover email to trustee and project director Nick Jones on info@granthammuseum.org.uk