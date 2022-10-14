Organisers of a popular beer festival have confirmed the musical entertainment that will be on offer.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival is set to take place from Thursday, October 20, until Saturday, October 22, in St Wulfram's Church, Grantham.

To accompany the selection of real ales, perries and mead on offer, there will be live entertainment available each day.

The beer festival opens officially at noon on Thursday and will host morris dancers at 7.30pm later that evening.

On Friday, Latino Sound return to St Wulfram's at 7.30pm for the second time.

They are a latin funk, latin jazz fusion band who have performed at festivals, corporate events and Revolution de Cuba in Norwich.

Dan Tait at last year's festival. (52869221)

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram's, said: "We are thrilled that Latino Sound are coming back to entertain us again."

On Saturday, funk and soule group Groove Cartell play at 6pm.

Groove Cartell have performed at festivals functions and corporate events, including the Camden Jazz Café, The Secret Garden Party, The Northampton and Peterborough Beer Festival, The funk and soul festival and have also supported Shalimar on tour.

Their set will include Funk and Soul Classics and contemporary tunes reworked to include songs from Prince, Bruno Mars, The Temptations, The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, Justin Timberlake, Chic, Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan and many more.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival is returning to St Wulfram's Church. (59344122)

This will be the first time Groove Cartell have performed here and Mel said that they are "pleased to welcome Groove Cartell to our beer festival this year".

The event is organised by St Wulfram's Church and Grantham CAMRA.